Bluff City Life: Fri., 21 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Southwest Express Mobile Career Exploration Labs

See how the power of tech in hands-on training helps you perfect your trade through simulations!

Amy Shead | Associate Vice President of Workforce & Career & Technical Education at Southwest Tennessee Community College

Sponsored by Southwest Tennessee Community College

End-Of-Summer Block Party: Summer Blockbuster

In 1956, the Southwest Twin Drive-In was born! Since then, Memphis has only had two drive-in theaters, and though Southwest Twin has closed, it’s an opportunity to reimagine our play spaces!

Ashley Cash | Director of the City of Memphis Housing & Community Development

“Shell On Wheels” Mobile Venue’s Public Debut

We hope you’re ready for this month’s Summer Block Buster party! There’s so much going on that you need to know about!

Ashley Cash | Director of the City of Memphis Housing & Community Development

Natalie Wilson | Executive Director of Overton Park Shell

Elevating Cocktails With Smooth & Mellow Tequila pt. 1

Handpicked agave -- from the highlands Jalisco, Mexico. The masterminds behind a Memphis-based Tequila brand give us an inside look at their premium taste.

Ralf Golden | Co-Owner & CEO of Disbelef Spirits

Into The Wild, Southland Safari

If you’re dreaming of adventure or just looking for an escape from the “big” city, we have the perfect day trip for you in this 5 Star Story!

5 Star Stories | Southland Safari

Free Senior Health Fair

55 Plus --- there’s still time to make it to the FREE Senior Health Fair happening right now at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library!

Wang-Ying Glasgow | Adult Services Coordinator at Memphis Public Library

Elevating Cocktails With Smooth & Mellow Tequila pt. 2

We continue the conversation about Disbelef Spirits with Ralf Golden | Co-Owner & CEO of Disbelef Spirits

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.