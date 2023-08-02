Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 July
Bluff City Life Feature: Relieve The Pressure & Pain Keeping You Off Your Feet
Walking should never hurt. The Good Feet Store is here to help us figure out our feet.
Angie Lasagna | The Good Feet Store
Unlocking Mindfulness Through Nature
Healing both mind and body. The retreat fit for a whole family, that’s ready to treat a range of life issues.
Amy Balentine | Licensed Clinical Psychologist | Owner & Executive Director of Memphis Center For Mindful Living, LLC
Teaching Children About Self-Compassion
Peace and serenity. See how this center’s created a safe space to heal both mind and body for the whole family.
Amy Balentine | Licensed Clinical Psychologist | Owner & Executive Director of Memphis Center For Mindful Living, LLC
Bluff City Life Feature: Feeding The Human Spirit For 50 Years In The 901
The community comes first - how providing fresh produce for 50 years is feeding the human spirit.
Micheal Cristal | Delta Division President of The Kroger Co.
Find Your Arch & The Support It Needs
Continuing the conversation about figuring out our feet!
Rick O’DNeal | The Good Feet Store
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Musical
It’s the championship of a lifetime! I’ll show you why these spellers are in for a wild competition.
Amanda Cook | Executive Director of DeltaArts
Sculpting The Man In Black In Arkansas
See what it takes to sculpt the country music giant and legend, Johnny Cash.
