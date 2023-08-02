Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Relieve The Pressure & Pain Keeping You Off Your Feet

Walking should never hurt. The Good Feet Store is here to help us figure out our feet.

Angie Lasagna | The Good Feet Store

Unlocking Mindfulness Through Nature

Healing both mind and body. The retreat fit for a whole family, that’s ready to treat a range of life issues.

Amy Balentine | Licensed Clinical Psychologist | Owner & Executive Director of Memphis Center For Mindful Living, LLC

Teaching Children About Self-Compassion

Peace and serenity. See how this center’s created a safe space to heal both mind and body for the whole family.

Amy Balentine | Licensed Clinical Psychologist | Owner & Executive Director of Memphis Center For Mindful Living, LLC

Bluff City Life Feature: Feeding The Human Spirit For 50 Years In The 901

The community comes first - how providing fresh produce for 50 years is feeding the human spirit.

Micheal Cristal | Delta Division President of The Kroger Co.

Find Your Arch & The Support It Needs

Continuing the conversation about figuring out our feet!

Rick O’DNeal | The Good Feet Store

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Musical

It’s the championship of a lifetime! I’ll show you why these spellers are in for a wild competition.

Amanda Cook | Executive Director of DeltaArts

Sculpting The Man In Black In Arkansas

5 Star Stories

See what it takes to sculpt the country music giant and legend, Johnny Cash.

