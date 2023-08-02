MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new school year can be an exciting time for many families.

However, for some, it can be a time of high anxiety that can lead to depression.

Questions surrounding the first day can cause children to dread the opening of school instead of enjoying the moment.

Ashley Mills, an in-home program expert with Youth Villages, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share 7 tips to prepare your child mentally for back-to-school.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.