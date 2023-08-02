46th National Bikers Roundup rolls into Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The largest camping motorcycle rally in the country is in Memphis!

The 46th National Bikers Roundup is going on right now on Tiger Lane. The city estimates about 25,000 bikers will take part.

The event is a chance for motorcycle enthusiasts to gather, show off their wheels, and make new friends and memories.

And of course, there’s tons of good food as well!

Organizers say this event has been embraced by the Bluff City and beyond!

“Memphis is happy. It’s been a welcoming experience for just the City of Memphis, every municipality you can think of has actually opened up their arms and doors for this event to actually happen here at Tiger Lane,” said organizer Jevon Itson.

“They’re definitely going to have a good time and this is only the beginning! We’re here all week long,” said organizer Sunshine Stewart.

The 46th Annual Biker Roundup runs through Sunday, August 6, at Tiger Lane.

It is open to the public and people of all ages are welcome.

