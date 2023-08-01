Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in...
File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said.

The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed.

About 40 children die of heatstroke in the United States every year after being left or becoming trapped in a car, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The majority of cases happen when a parent or caregiver forgets that the child is in the car.

Monday’s high temperature in Smithtown was 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius), but temperatures inside a car can reach much higher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say
(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis
Portion of N. 2nd Street blocked off as workers fill Downtown sinkhole
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
‘Logistically impossible’: Drake cancels Memphis show

Latest News

Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27,...
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Nakial Betts, 48
Suspect charged with murder after man’s body found dumped in Westwood
Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.
Cedar Point announces world’s fastest, tallest triple-launch coaster
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says