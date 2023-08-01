Taco Bell faces lawsuit claiming ‘false advertising’ of amount of filling

(CNN) - Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit that accuses the fast-food giant of false advertising.

A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.

The class action lawsuit seeks to include other Taco Bell consumers who were disappointed by their meals.

The lawsuit claims Taco Bell’s advertisements do not look like the menu items that are served.

For example, the man claims the Mexican Pizza he purchased did not appear to have a similar amount of beef and bean filling.

Taco Bell has not responded to the accusations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.