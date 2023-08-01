Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Suspect charged with murder after man’s body found dumped in Westwood

Nakial Betts, 48
Nakial Betts, 48(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been charged after a man was found dead in Westwood on Monday.

Nakial Betts, 48, is charged with second-degree murder.

Just after midnight on Monday, Memphis police responded to a shooting at a home in Westhaven, where a woman told officers that her boyfriend had just been shot after getting into a fight with Betts. She told police that Betts then loaded her boyfriend’s body into his truck and took off.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call in the 4300 block of Melwood Street, where a man’s body was found lying on the side of the road.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police found Betts at a local Budget Inn and transported him to MPD’s Homicide Bureau for questioning, where he confessed to fatally shooting the victim and dumping his body on the side of the road.

He is now being held at 201 Poplar on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say
(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis
Portion of N. 2nd Street blocked off as workers fill Downtown sinkhole
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
‘Logistically impossible’: Drake cancels Memphis show

Latest News

Man found dead in Westwood
Man found dead in Westwood
Mosquito
First human West Nile case of 2023 confirmed in Shelby County
Memphis Police Department
Man killed in Parkway Village shooting
Spencer's Forecast