Suspect charged with murder after man’s body found dumped in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been charged after a man was found dead in Westwood on Monday.

Nakial Betts, 48, is charged with second-degree murder.

Just after midnight on Monday, Memphis police responded to a shooting at a home in Westhaven, where a woman told officers that her boyfriend had just been shot after getting into a fight with Betts. She told police that Betts then loaded her boyfriend’s body into his truck and took off.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call in the 4300 block of Melwood Street, where a man’s body was found lying on the side of the road.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police found Betts at a local Budget Inn and transported him to MPD’s Homicide Bureau for questioning, where he confessed to fatally shooting the victim and dumping his body on the side of the road.

He is now being held at 201 Poplar on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court Wednesday.

