Shelby County celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - August 1 marks the beginning of National Breastfeeding Month, with August 1–7 highlighting World Breastfeeding Week.

This year’s theme focuses on how to make communities and workplaces more breastfeeding-friendly.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than half a billion working women are not given basic maternity accommodations and find themselves unsupported at work.

WHO wants to bring awareness to this issue and says women shouldn’t have to choose between breastfeeding their children and their jobs which is why they say all women everywhere – no matter their work - should have:

  • At least 18 weeks, preferably more than 6 months, paid maternity leave
  • Paid time off for breastfeeding or expressing milk upon returning to work
  • Flexible return-to-work options

Kim Cox, Lactation Consultant at Baptist Women’s Hospital, says breastfeeding provides vital health and nutritional benefits for both mom and baby including a decrease in ovarian, breast and cervical cancer.

“In one teaspoon of mom’s milk there’s a million antibodies to fight infection and that’s one thing we can’t get through formula,” Cox said.

For moms who have additional questions or need guidance on breastfeeding, there are resources available including the 24/7 Tennessee Breastfeeding Hotline at 855-423-6667.

National Breastfeeding Month events in Shelby County:

  • “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility” – Tuesday, August 1, 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Shelby Crossing Health Center.
  • “Benefits of Breastfeeding” – Thursday, August 3. New and expecting moms visiting the Shelby County Baby Café will receive a special gift.
  • World Breastfeeding Celebration – Friday, August 4, 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Shelby County Health Department (814 Jefferson, Memphis, TN). Staff will be handing out water bottles and breastfeeding education materials.
  • “The Big Latch ON” – Saturday, August 5, 10:00-1:00. Contact the Shelby County Health Department for more information at 901-222-9980.
  • Breastfeeding Outreach – Saturday, August 12, 10:00-3:00 p.m. at the CME Church Community Health Fair (4466 Elvia Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN). Staff will be handing out informational bags and breastfeeding education materials.
  • World Breastfeeding Celebration – Friday, August 18, 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Hickory Hill Health Clinic (6590 Kirby Center Cove, Suite 101 & 104, Memphis, TN). Staff will be handing out informational bags and breastfeeding education materials.
  • Black Breastfeeding Week – August 21-26, celebrated by all Shelby County WIC locations.
  • World Breastfeeding “Grand Event” – Friday, August 25, 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Southland Mall Health Center (1287 Southland Mall, Memphis, TN). Attendees can drive by to pick up breastfeeding gift bags and enjoy refreshments.
  • 3k Walk/Run World Breastfeeding Celebration and Health Fair Honoring Breastfeeding Moms – Saturday, August 26, starting at 8:30 a.m. Contact the Shelby County Health Department for more information at 901-222-9980.

