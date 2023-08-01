Advertise with Us
Shelby Co. lawmakers host public meeting on gun violence ahead of special session

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County lawmakers are hosting a public meeting to improve public safety and curb gun violence ahead of Governor Bill Lee’s upcoming special legislative session.

Senate minority leader Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), Tennessee House minority leader Representative Karen Camper (D-Memphis), and state Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis) initiated the town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis.

Gov. Lee announced in the spring he would call a special session on public safety following the fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Tennessee now ranks among the top 10 states for firearm homicides, according to CDC figures included on TNUnderTheGun.com—seventh for firearm homicides including all ages, and fifth for youth firearm homicides.

Action News 5 will provide updates as the meeting progresses.

