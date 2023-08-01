Nearly 3K MSCS students face homelessness ahead of new school year, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just a few days remain until thousands of students across the Memphis area return to the classroom and Memphis-Shelby County Schools report nearly 3,000 of their students are facing homelessness, ahead of the new school year.

The largest school district in the state, MSCS, will resume classes on Aug. 7.

The new school year will be difficult for hundreds of the district’s students experiencing homelessness.

District leaders say this is the highest number they’ve ever seen for this group in their district.

That number has nearly doubled from the previous year when just over 1,200 students were reportedly experiencing homelessness.

Leaders attribute affordable housing to driving this issue but say they have systems to support this student group.

“Supporting families supports students. In order to have for us to have our students in school and ready to learn we need to make sure their families have the right support,” said Dr. Angela Hargrave of Memphis Shelby County Schools.

MSCS leaders say they provided assistance to over 900 families experiencing homelessness last year.

They say they are limited with the amount of resources they can provide.

Shelby County Commissioners were shocked to learn this information.

MSCS leaders are asking the commission to make laws centered around affordable housing in the county.

They’re also asking people to call the commission and urge them to do the same.

