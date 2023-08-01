Advertise with Us
MSCS hosts ‘gear-up day’ for students, families

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis-Shelby County Schools parents and students got a chance to ‘gear-up’ for a new school year Tuesday.

The hours-long day allows parents to register their children for classes, as well as learn about before- and after-school programs.

They can also pick-up school supply lists, bus route and dress code information.

“It’s a great time, first of all, to meet the staff,” explained A.B. Hill Elementary School Principal, Shenise Anderson. “The students, of course, get to meet their teachers as well as the administration here and all the support staff. You also get to be first up to get your selected courses and classes.”

Online registration is still available for parents who didn’t register their child Tuesday.

Classes will resume Monday, Aug. 7 for the district.

