Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a Whitehaven shooting on June 30.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:20 p.m. on Wilson Road.

The male victim, 53, was found and taken to the hospital.

Three days later, on July 3, he died from his injuries.

Officers were told that the victim and his wife were at home when there was a knock at the door.

When the victim answered the door, an unknown suspect shot at him, according to police.

The suspect drove away in a black Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.