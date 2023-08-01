Advertise with Us
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

Surveillance video of suspect driving away from scene in a black Hyundai Santa Fe.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a Whitehaven shooting on June 30.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:20 p.m. on Wilson Road.

The male victim, 53, was found and taken to the hospital.

Three days later, on July 3, he died from his injuries.

Officers were told that the victim and his wife were at home when there was a knock at the door.

When the victim answered the door, an unknown suspect shot at him, according to police.

The suspect drove away in a black Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

