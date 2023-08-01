Advertise with Us
Man killed in Parkway Village shooting

By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:16 p.m. on Cottonwood Road near Knight Road.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Police say the suspects were seen in a gray Nissan Murano going westbound in the area of I-240 and Perkins Road.

