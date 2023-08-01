Man killed in Parkway Village shooting
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting at 12:16 p.m. on Cottonwood Road near Knight Road.
The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Police say the suspects were seen in a gray Nissan Murano going westbound in the area of I-240 and Perkins Road.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.