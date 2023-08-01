Man dead, another injured after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life in a shooting on Monday.

Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on Fizer Road around 10 p.m. in Orange Mound.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other did not survive his injuries.

According to MPD, no charges were filed and there is no suspect information at this time.

