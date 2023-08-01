Advertise with Us
Man accused of pulling gun on family at soccer field

Juan Colindres
Juan Colindres(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of pulling a gun on a family at a soccer field on Sunday night.

Juan Colindres is charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the assault at 8:30 p.m. on Quince Road.

A woman told police that a man had gotten into an argument on the soccer field and pulled out a gun, according to police.

Police say, Colindres then took the gun away from the man and approached the woman and her five family members with the gun.

He threatened to harm them if they called the police or recorded the incident.

Police recovered the black handgun in Colindres’ 2012 Toyota Tacoma.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

