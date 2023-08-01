Heating up the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through the afternoon with some peeks of sun at times. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be dry. Expect highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We’ll stay mostly quiet overnight, though, a few showers and storms could sneak back into the region by early Wednesday as lows fall back into the low to middle 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: On the edge of the advancing upper ridge, another wave of scattered showers and storms could impact parts of the area through the morning hours. Expect variably cloudy skies as moisture levels begin to increase through the day – pushing highs toward the upper 80s and lower 90s again. A few showers could sneak into northwest TN overnight and into early Thursday – otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will remain hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures up to 105. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be dry.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with isolated showers or storms possible both days. It won’t be a washout, but be prepared to head indoors in case a few storms develop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.