Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Heating up the rest of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through the afternoon with some peeks of sun at times. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be dry. Expect highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We’ll stay mostly quiet overnight, though, a few showers and storms could sneak back into the region by early Wednesday as lows fall back into the low to middle 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: On the edge of the advancing upper ridge, another wave of scattered showers and storms could impact parts of the area through the morning hours. Expect variably cloudy skies as moisture levels begin to increase through the day – pushing highs toward the upper 80s and lower 90s again. A few showers could sneak into northwest TN overnight and into early Thursday – otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will remain hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures up to 105. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be dry.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with isolated showers or storms possible both days. It won’t be a washout, but be prepared to head indoors in case a few storms develop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say
Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis
Portion of N. 2nd Street blocked off as workers fill Downtown sinkhole
(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
‘Logistically impossible’: Drake cancels Memphis show

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms; trending hotter late week
8/1 First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern returns to kick off August
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a somewhat unsettled pattern for the week ahead
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 31, 2023