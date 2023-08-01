Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms; trending hotter late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUESDAY: A few showers and storms could impact parts of the region during parts of the morning hours, gradually fading by the afternoon. With this, temperatures could run a bit lower under a cloud shield that could linger through the day. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll stay mostly quiet overnight, though, a few showers and storms could sneak back into the region by early Wednesday as lows fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: On the edge of the advancing upper ridge, another wave of scattered showers and storms could impact parts of the area through the morning hours. Expect variably cloudy skies as moisture levels begin to increase through the day – pushing highs toward the upper 80s and lower 90s again. A few showers could sneak into northwest TN overnight and into early Thursday – otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The unsettled pattern on the eastern periphery of the heat ridge will keep us in the line of fire through much of the week for storm chances – at the same time, helping to bolster temperatures into the middle 90s – feeling hotter as humidity levels will remain elevated. Eventually, we’ll be in between systems late week and into the weekend with occasional shower and storm chances popping up amid a mix of clouds and sunshine. A front looks to sweep into the area late Sunday into Monday – bringing a more settled pattern briefly, early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

