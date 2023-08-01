Collierville man charged with evading sales tax under bus rental company

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville man has been arrested and charged with falsifying documents under his bus rental company to pay less in sales tax.

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Daniel Cottrell, age 55, in Collierville.

“We want Tennesseans to know that individuals cannot evade sales tax by falsifying documents the law requires,” Special Investigations Director Tommy Sneed said. “Tennessee citizens who engage in this type of activity will be held accountable.”

On July 13, the Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Cottrell on one felony count of tax evasion and one count of theft of property for falsifying documents while doing business as Luxury Diesel Coach Rentals, a Montana LLC.

If convicted, Cottrell could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for the count of tax evasion, and a maximum of four years in the state penitentiary.

He could be fined up to $5,000 for the count of theft.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and consistently pursuing criminal sanctions for fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure a level playing field and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

