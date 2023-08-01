City of Germantown employee put on leave amid water contamination investigation

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - An employee with the City of Germantown has been placed on administrative leave in connection with the July water contamination crisis that left the majority of the city’s drinking water supply unusable for a week.

City officials said diesel fuel from a generator leaked into the underground reservoir during power outages following the July 18 storm.

The unprecedented water contamination closed businesses and sent residents on the hunt for bottled water for seven days.

The city confirmed in a statement Tuesday that it was in fact “human error” that caused the diesel leak, adding that a tenured city employee was responsible and has been placed on leave until the investigation is complete.

The employee has not yet been identified.

The city has determined that the diesel spill was in part due to human error by a tenured employee. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

