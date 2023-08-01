Advertise with Us
BlueOval SK now hiring at Stanton battery plant

(BlueOval SK)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - BlueOval SK, Ford’s South Korean battery-building partner, is now hiring production operators and maintenance technicians to build EV batteries for BlueOval City in Stanton, Tennessee.

Depending on the position, pay ranges between $21 per hour and $29 per hour, plus many benefits, including Ford vehicle discounts.

Work will begin late summer to early fall 2023.

“People are the most important part of BlueOval SK,” BlueOval SK Human Resources Director Neva Burke said. “We want our employees to build their careers with us and make a good salary so they can live comfortably with their families.”

Construction is on schedule at the BlueOval SK battery plant at BlueOval City with production scheduled to begin in 2025.

To explore positions at BlueOval SK, click HERE.

