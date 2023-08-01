901 Now: Local creates trivia app that tests users’ knowledge on Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis resident is putting Memphians’ knowledge to the test through his trivia app.

“In my game, every time the team gets a question wrong the other team can say, ‘Na Bruh,’ and if you get three ‘Na Bruhs’ then your team automatically loses that round, then you move on to the next round,” Warn Wilson said.

In 60 seconds, a group is put to the test on Memphis-related topics surrounding, Elvis, BBQ, celebrities, historical figures and all things Memphis, Tennessee.

Warn Wilson created the trivia game Na Bruh in 2019, just a few years after moving to Memphis.

“It was like doing homework for ten weeks straight,” Wilson said. “I would take a category at a time, and I would literally scarce Google and look up all types of interesting and rare facts.”

With those facts, he created what was a card game now turned trivia app, filled with over 5,000 questions and 12 categories on six cities.

Among those cities is Memphis.

“Make them feel included, a lot of times we play these games that we just get from Walmart,” Wilson said. “We don’t see ourselves in the game or we don’t see any questions about stuff we commonly know about in the game. So, I just thought it would be a cool way for hometown people to feel more respectable about their hometown.”

Two years after the release of Na Bruh, Wilson hopes people who use the app will learn more about and grow to appreciate their city while having friendly competition.

“It’s never a fair thing because I kind of came up with all the questions so, you probably don’t want to play against me, but I do pretty well usually,” he said.

Na Bruh is available on both Google Play and the App store for free.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.