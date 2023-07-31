Your First Alert to a somewhat unsettled pattern for the week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northwest flow aloft will drive upper level disturbances from the Northern Plains into the Mid-South this week keeping the chance of rain in place through the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 70s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered downpours, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

