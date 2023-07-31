Woman in critical condition after shooting at Parkway Village shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting took place at a Parkway Village shopping center Monday afternoon.

Police say at 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shoe Time located at 4657 American Way.

Police say a gunshot victim was driven from the shopping area to a local fire station by a private vehicle. She was then transported to Regional One Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with information on this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

