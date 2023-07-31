Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers’ QB Seth Henigan named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college...
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis junior quarterback Seth Henigan was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday, the Maxwell Club announced.

Henigan completed 286-of-446 passes for 22 touchdowns in 2022, while also running for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

This season, the junior will be the Football Bowl Subdivision’s youngest third-year starting quarterback (20 years old).

Henigan is fifth all-time in Memphis history in attempts (839), completions (521), passing yards (6,893), passing touchdowns (47), and completion percentage (.621).

The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on Nov. 13, and the three finalists will be revealed on Nov. 28.

The 87th Maxwell Award winners will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 7.

The Maxwell Award will be presented during the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

