TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Berclair; MSCS lockdown lifted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigated an officer-involved shooting in Memphis.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on McCrory Avenue near Avon Road in the Berclair area.

Officers arrived around 1:40 p.m. due to a shooting call.

One person was taken to the hospital. Witnesses say they heard four to five shots fired.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools were on lockdown due to a police investigation that is believed to be connected to the scene on McCrory Avenue.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Action News 5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

