Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Berclair; MSCS lockdown lifted

By Rose Johnson and Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigated an officer-involved shooting in Memphis.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on McCrory Avenue near Avon Road in the Berclair area.

Officers arrived around 1:40 p.m. due to a shooting call.

One person was taken to the hospital. Witnesses say they heard four to five shots fired.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools were on lockdown due to a police investigation that is believed to be connected to the scene on McCrory Avenue.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Action News 5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis
Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis
Verlean Washington
MPD officer relieved of duty after off-duty DUI arrest, police say
Man charged and arrested for forging checks, police say
Man commits check fraud, forges name on stranger’s checks, police say

Latest News

Big River Market will close its doors in August.
Big River Market set to close next month
Verlean Washington
MPD officer relieved of duty after off-duty DUI arrest, police say
Back-To-School Community Health & Wellness Fair for August 5
Back-To-School Community Health & Wellness Fair for August 5
Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis