TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Berclair; MSCS lockdown lifted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigated an officer-involved shooting in Memphis.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon on McCrory Avenue near Avon Road in the Berclair area.
Officers arrived around 1:40 p.m. due to a shooting call.
One person was taken to the hospital. Witnesses say they heard four to five shots fired.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools were on lockdown due to a police investigation that is believed to be connected to the scene on McCrory Avenue.
The lockdown has since been lifted.
Action News 5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.