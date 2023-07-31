Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Off-duty MPD officer charged with DUI, reckless driving after crashing into car

Verlean Washington
Verlean Washington(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis Police Department officer is charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving after crashing into a car on Sunday.

Verlean Washington, 28, is charged with driving under the influence, financial responsibility, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic signal, and failure to exercise due care.

Officers responded to the DUI call just before 1:00 a.m. a.m. on North Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road.

The driver in a tan Jeep Wrangler was driving at a high rate of speed going northbound.

According to police, officers were about to make a traffic stop when the car ignored a left red arrow traffic light and crashed into a black Audi driving southbound on North Germantown Parkway and Cordova.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the tan Jeep Wrangler was identified as Washington and police detained her.

Officers noticed that Washington had slurred speech and the smell of alcohol was coming from her breath, according to police.

Police say, Washington failed one part of her sobriety test, an open vodka bottle and an empty can of beer were discovered in the Jeep Wrangler’s front passenger seat.

Washington was taken into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
David Creson
Man charged after South Memphis shooting
Reward offer to anyone with information on Midtown hit-and-run
$6,000 reward offered for info on Midtown hit-and-run death
Seth Walls, 19
19-year-old Millington murder suspect on the run

Latest News

Mid-South organization holds The People’s Convention for mayoral candidates
Mid-south organization holds Memphis People’s Convention for mayoral candidates
Mid-South organization holds The People’s Convention for mayoral candidates
Millions invested in school safety upgrades across Tennessee
Millions invested in school safety upgrades across Tenn.
20-year-old woman killed in hit-and -run