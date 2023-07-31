MPD: 3 injured in crash on Whitten Road
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left three people injured.
Around 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash at 40 West and Whitten.
When police arrived, they discovered that it was a two-vehicle crash and three people were injured.
All three were transported to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD has disclosed no further details.
