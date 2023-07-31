MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on George W. Lee
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that one in critical condition.
Around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on George W. Lee near B.B. King.
When police arrived, they discovered one male victim who had been injured.
The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
