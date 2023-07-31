Advertise with Us
Millions invested in school safety upgrades across Tenn.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Memphis-area school districts will start a new school year in August.

Shortly after the deadly shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville, Governor Bill Lee signed legislation requiring districts across the Volunteer State to beef up their security plans.

Two-hundred thirty million dollars was invested into this new law:

  • $30 million for more than 100 homeland security agents to be sent across all 95 counties for public and private school assignments
  • $140 million to ensure there is at least one, full-time and armed SRO for every public school
  • $40 million for public school security upgrades
  • $14 million for private school security upgrades
  • $8 million for behavioral health liaisons at schools across the state

The new law requires schools to lock exterior doors while students are present, and requires private security guards to receive active shooting training before being placed at schools.

It also requires every school to establish a threat assessment team, and an annual safety plan, including a command drill for school leaders and law enforcement for both public and private schools.

There are 128 SROs in the MSCS, according to their website.

On Thursday, MSCS will release its safety and security plan and the upgrades they have in place for this new year at one of its high schools.

