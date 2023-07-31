Mid-south organization holds Memphis People’s Convention for mayoral candidates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for Memphis mayor is in full swing as election day is just over two months away, and a Mid-South organization will host a Memphis People’s Convention for mayoral candidates.

Pastor Dr. Earle Fisher’s organization, UpTheVote901, works to increase voter turnout in Memphis and Shelby County.

The organization also hosts the Memphis People’s Convention.

“We are determined to make sure people have access to the information that they need and the individuals who are asking for their vote,” Dr. Fisher said.

There are 17 candidates, and with so many vying for your vote, the organization wants to ensure people have a chance to learn more about the best person for the job.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come and get access to the information and the individuals that would help them ultimately form their opinion about how they should vote in the upcoming election,” Dr. Fisher said.

He tells Action News 5; this mayor’s race will be one of the most impactful in decades.

“This is probably the most significant election in the last 50 years,” he said. “This is the first time that you don’t have an incumbent running for office, and as many people are talking about it out on the campaign trail. The decisions that’ll be made in the next few years are going to affect the trajectory of Memphis for the next 20 or 30 years.”

Dr. Fisher says local elections typically have the smallest voter turnout, yet the highest impact on people’s lives.

“This is not simply about the mayor’s race, but the mayor’s position based upon the way that the city charter is, has the most executive and administrative authority,” he said.

According to Dr. Fisher, the Memphis People’s Convention will give Memphians a chance to separate the more viable and significant candidates.

Right now, 17 people are running for Memphis mayor.

They include former NAACP Memphis President Van Tuner, Businessmen Paul Young, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, State Representative Karen Camper, Memphis Shelby County Schools board member Michelle McKissack, Carnita Atwater, Jennings Bernard, Joe Brown, Kendra C. Calico, J.W. Gibson, Reggie Hall, James Harvey, Willie Herenton, Brandon A. Price, Justina Ragland, Tekeva “Keva” Shaw, and Derek Winn.

“The danger there is that people peel off votes in what might be a very significant and close race,” Dr. Fisher said. “And sadly, because you don’t have to win the majority; all you have to do is win the most votes counted, we’re in danger of somebody getting in office with 10 percent of the vote count.”

He also says, now is the time for people to get engaged with candidates vying for their votes.

“Whenever you have so many candidates you always run the risk of a diminished consolidated Black vote in a city that is majority Black,” Dr. Fisher said.

The Memphis People’s Convention 2023 is set for Aug. 10, 11, and 12 at the Memphis Sports and Events Center.

You can register online here.

