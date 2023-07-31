Advertise with Us
Memphis Tigers kick off new football season with party

The Memphis mascot performs before an NCAA college football game between Memphis and Central...
The Memphis mascot performs before an NCAA college football game between Memphis and Central Florida Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Football season is right around the corner, and the Memphis Tigers are revved up and ready to go.

A kickoff party at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium marks the open of the 2023 season for the Tigers, with players, coaches and more in attendance.

The event was held by the Highland Hundred and the 901 Fund.

Festivities will go on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, with $15 admission for Highland Hundred members and $30 for non-members.

