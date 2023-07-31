Man commits check fraud, forges name on stranger’s checks, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested and charged a man they say forged his name on checks that were not his own.

According to detectives involved in the case, the victim mailed two checks from her home on Groveway Drive.

Both checks were worth over $1,000.

Police say that Kevin Standberry, 34, stole said checks and forged his name as the recipient.

He then cashed both checks in his name and received $2,978.

Detectives launched an investigation with the bank that cashed the checks and retained evidence that it was in fact Standberry who forged the name.

Police also got hold of surveillance footage from the bank that showed Standberry in the act of cashing the checks.

Standberry was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for forgery and theft of property.

