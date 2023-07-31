Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man commits check fraud, forges name on stranger’s checks, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested and charged a man they say forged his name on checks that were not his own.

According to detectives involved in the case, the victim mailed two checks from her home on Groveway Drive.

Both checks were worth over $1,000.

Police say that Kevin Standberry, 34, stole said checks and forged his name as the recipient.

He then cashed both checks in his name and received $2,978.

Detectives launched an investigation with the bank that cashed the checks and retained evidence that it was in fact Standberry who forged the name.

Police also got hold of surveillance footage from the bank that showed Standberry in the act of cashing the checks.

Standberry was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for forgery and theft of property.

