Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department closed down an entire intersection in Downtown Memphis.
Officers closed lanes on Second Street and Madison Avenue due to a large sinkhole on Monday morning.
It will remain closed for an unspecified time.
