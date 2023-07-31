MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department closed down an entire intersection in Downtown Memphis.

Officers closed lanes on Second Street and Madison Avenue due to a large sinkhole on Monday morning.

It will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis (action news 5)

