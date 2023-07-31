Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Google reveals top July search trends

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the Barbie movie to beach reads and speed dating, Google’s top search trends for July did not disappoint.

Google Search Trends Expert Elizabeth Howard joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top trends from entertainment to technology and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
David Creson
Man charged after South Memphis shooting
Man charged and arrested for forging checks, police say
Man commits check fraud, forges name on stranger’s checks, police say
Reward offer to anyone with information on Midtown hit-and-run
$6,000 reward offered for info on Midtown hit-and-run death

Latest News

Intersection closed due to large sinkhole in Downtown Memphis
Google reveals top July search trends
Sinkhole opens up in Downtown Memphis
Mid-South organization holds The People’s Convention for mayoral candidates