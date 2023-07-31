First Alert Forecast: unsettled period re-emerges to kick off August

Advertise with Us
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONDAY: In the wake of a front, we’ll stay mostly quiet heading into a new work week across the Mid-South. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a few showers and storms to drift into the area, at times. Morning 70s will rebound back toward the lower 90s by the afternoon hours – feeling closer to 100-105. A scattering of showers and storms could affect the region after midnight with lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: A wave of showers and storms could impact parts of the region heading into the start of the day, gradually fading through the morning hours. With this, temperatures could run a bit lower under a cloud shield that could linger into the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll stay mostly quiet overnight, though, a few showers and storms could sneak back into the region by early Wednesday as lows fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The unsettled pattern on the eastern periphery of the heat ridge will keep us in the line of fire through much of the week for storm chances – at the same time, helping to bolster temperatures into the middle 90s – feeling hotter as humidity levels will remain elevated. Eventually, we’ll be in between systems late week and into the weekend with occasional shower and storm chances popping up amid a mix of clouds and sunshine. A front looks to sweep into the area late Sunday into Monday – bringing a more settled pattern briefly, early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

