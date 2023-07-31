Big River Market set to close next month
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big River Market will be closing its doors in August.
The market is closing on Aug. 9 after one year of opening on 516 Tennessee Street.
According to a social media post by the company, the decision comes after an agreement to sell the business fell apart.
