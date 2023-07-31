Big River Market set to close next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big River Market will be closing its doors in August.

The market is closing on Aug. 9 after one year of opening on 516 Tennessee Street.

According to a social media post by the company, the decision comes after an agreement to sell the business fell apart.

It breaks my heart that this is where we find ourselves today. Seeing, chatting, and sharing coffee with new and old friends will, without a doubt, be what I miss most about this time. I want to thank YOU for supporting BRM and the hundreds of local products we carry from so many amazing Memphis vendors. You, our neighbors and friends, have made this past year so much fun. I regret that we cannot continue to serve and improve our community any longer, but the external factors have ultimately proved too big an obstacle to overcome.

