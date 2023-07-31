Advertise with Us
Big River Market set to close next month

Big River Market will close its doors in August.
Big River Market will close its doors in August.(KALB)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big River Market will be closing its doors in August.

The market is closing on Aug. 9 after one year of opening on 516 Tennessee Street.

According to a social media post by the company, the decision comes after an agreement to sell the business fell apart.

