Back-To-School Community Health & Wellness Fair for August 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - South Third Primary Care, part of Regional One Health, is hosting a Back-to-School Community Health & Wellness Fair on August 5.

Manager of Customer and Community Engagement for Regional One Health Lori Evans joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about all the resources that will be available at the event, including free eye and hearing exams.

Evans said there will also be a food truck, photo booth, and informational resources from several agencies on hand, like Porter Leath and Literacy Mid-South.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.