Woman injured in South Memphis shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:42 a.m. on East Fernwood Avenue and Florida Street.

The victim, 43, was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the woman knew the suspect, who left the scene before officers showed up.

