Three women-owned businesses open next month in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis business is growing, especially in Downtown Memphis where three women-owned businesses will open their doors in August.

They will open their businesses just off Main Street, thanks to a grant that’s paying for a large chunk of their expenses.

All three grant winners say they’re thrilled to be bringing their business downtown.

“We don’t see enough of us women, minority women it needs more,” Oh Sweets Skincare Owner Valencia Leonard said. “The world needs more of what we have, of our talents, and what we can give to the world.”

Leonard will become one of the newest business owners downtown.

“I’ve always loved downtown,” Leonard said. “To have a storefront here is an amazing opportunity.”

Her store is all about self-care, and there you’ll find body butter, bath salts, and sugar scrubs.

Leonard says she’s thrilled to set up shop and inspire other women.

“Behind the brand is to inspire people who look like me,” she said. “Who don’t get the attention and all of the notoriety they should because of all the work that they do. I feel like I’m inspiring people just through my journey showing them what can be done.”

Leonard’s business is one of three women-owned businesses selected by Women’s Business Center South, and the Downtown Memphis Commission to receive a space downtown, rent-free, for up to a year.

Each business went through a lengthy application process.

“It feels really good for them to put their faith and focus on helping women-owned businesses open their own shops because there’s not a whole lot of other women-owned shops,” ARCHD Co-owner Lindsey Archer said.

The Downtown Memphis Commission’s “Open on Main” initiative pairs entrepreneurs with vacant storefronts downtown.

Sisters Lindsey and Kristen Archer are expected to open their feminist gift shop in mid-August.

“It feels really good to have all of our stuff that we make under one roof, that we can showcase,” Lindsey Archer said. “From our feminist line to our new bookish collection to our photography and we get to put it all together.”

The sister duo was born and raised in Memphis and are grateful to have gotten their start as entrepreneurs in their hometown.

“I feel like we’ve been building to this moment since we started ARCHD in 2014,” Kristen Archer said. “So, we slowly started doing art festivals are markets, selling our goods to different shops around the country. So this feels like the natural next step to have our entire collection in a storefront.”

“To be able to open this shop and have Memphis kind of embrace us as they’ve done since the beginning, I think that’s really exciting,” Lindsey Archer said.

They’ve been in business since 2014, but a special note from former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pushed them to open a brick-and-mortar store.

“Our first ever illustration was of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dissent collars, and we actually sent her a sample of those to her Supreme Court office back in 2019, and within about a week she sent us a hand-written note back, and we actually got her sign-off tattooed for my birthday,” Lindsey Archer said.

“To acknowledge us as women and as business owners and say that she appreciated our work and that she was so excited, and she was going to put our work in her chambers for people to see, that kind of jump-started us and we’re like this is why we’re creating art,” she said.

The late justice’s words are even tattooed on the sister’s arms.

The duo says they want to create art that speaks up.

“We want to show the beautiful side of Memphis,” Kristen Archer said. Through photography, through design, through women who are making art that has a voice to it and I think representing Memphis in that way as powerful strong women, that’s what I would want tourist to come through and leave the shop with.”

For creatives wanting to use their voice, The Podcast Center will be a one-stop shop for the voices of Sunday.

“Since we produce audio and video podcasting, we want to bring that production skill here to the downtown area that way people that are all walks of life in this area, can have the opportunity to come out and speak their minds,” The Podcast Center Creator Tina Tilton said.

Tilson spent years in the radio and television broadcasting business.

She decided to start her own audio and video company and tells Action News 5, she’s excited to be growing.

Tilton also says, despite the challenges many women business owners face, she’s thankful for the support around her.

“With the support of the other Black women, business owners in the city of Memphis, would have to commend them [women] for their strength,” Tilton said. “We can all pull together and help them get through whatever that challenge is.”

Kristen Archer leaves this advice for other women wanting to start their own business.

“Build slowly,” she said. We were able to do this at this time because we have built the business over several years, we’ve accumulated fixtures and products and built our collection to the point where now we have enough to fill a shop.”

Oh Sweets Skincare will officially open Saturday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m., the business sits on Monroe Avenue and Main Street.

ARCHD and the Podcast Center are both expected to open later in August.

