Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city’s east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported. Police said in a news release that there was no active threat to the community and that “multiple” victims were injured, including some critically.

“Due to the number of victims and nature of the incident, multiple agencies were contacted to assist,” Muncie Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said in a statement sent to The Star Press.

Police did not say how many people were injured, but officials at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie told The Associated Press that 19 victims were treated in their emergency department for injuries related to the shooting, and 13 remained at the hospital in stabilized condition Sunday morning. Criswell said some victims sustained critical injuries and were transferred by medical helicopter to other facilities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say
Seth Walls, 19
19-year-old Millington murder suspect on the run
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with...
2nd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Ayed Khawaf (left) and Corey Chambers (right).
2 carjackers try to sell Mustang for $500 on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Racist and vulgar messages were spray painted on vehicles in the Dallas area.
Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on cars
David Creson
Man charged after South Memphis shooting
A stray shower or storm possible through evening otherwise hot & humid
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast
Woman injured in South Memphis shooting