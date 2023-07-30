MPD: 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man in critical condition.

Around 6:35 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Winchester near Western.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been injured.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information.

If you have any information please call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.