Man injured in Frayser apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in an apartment shooting on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:38 a.m. on Range Line Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Reports indicate the man was shot in the Ridgecrest Apartments, according to police.

