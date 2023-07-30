Man charged after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man is arrested and charged after a South Memphis shooting that left another man injured on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

David Creson, 67, is charged with aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:48 p.m. on Channel Avenue.

The victim was located and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Creson drove away in a black truck, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.