Man breaks into storage unit, steals washer and dryer, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man they say broke into a storage unit and stole personal property.

According to police, Justin Morgan broke into an Extra Space Storage Unit on Gateway Road.

Police say that Morgan tampered with the security gate and broke into the facility.

Morgan broke into a stranger’s storage space, Unit B20, and stole their personal property.

He stole a washer-dryer set and a bicycle; together they were other an estimated $3400.

Morgan was later stopped by officers and taken into police custody.

He is now facing charges of burglary and theft of property.

