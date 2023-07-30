Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hot & humid with a few showers this morning & a slight chance of storms this afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few isolated showers and possibly a storm this morning followed by a slight chance of a few showers and storms this afternoon. Any storms that develop this afternoon could produce brief gusty wind and heavy rainfall. Otherwise, another hot and humid day and another Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South through this evening. Slightly cooler temperatures possible early this week and chances of showers and storms will be daily. The best chances of rain and storms will be on Tuesday & Wednesday.

TODAY: A few passing showers and possibly a storm this morning then another chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. Hot & humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Rain chances stick around and elevate mid-week. We see a brief reprieve from the excessive heat with highs through mid week being in the low to mid 90s, which is around average for this time of year. Highs will try to soar once again to the upper 90s later in the week with slight rain chances sticking around even to next weekend.

