Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 35 people and wounds more than 100

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said.(Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, police and health officials said. At least 35 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place.

Initially, police said 10 people were killed but later more bodies were moved to a hospital bringing the death toll to 35. He said some of the wounded were taken to the city’s main hospital in critical condition and the death toll could increase.

Azam Khan, head of the emergency room at Khar’s main hospital, said 35 bodies were brought to the hospital and some wre taken back by relatives while the number of wounded was now more than 100 as those who earlier went to near small clinics for medical aid consequently brought to the main government hospital.

Government administrator Mohibullah Khan Yousufzai also said death toll rose to 35 and the number of wounded was well over 100. He said the serious wounded people were being airlifted to provincial capital, Peshawar, for better medical care.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group operates across the border in Afghanistan.

Maulana Ziaullah, the local chief of Rehman’s party, was among the dead. Senator Abdur Rasheed and former lawmaker Maulana Jamaluddin was also on the stage but escaped unhurt. Party officials said Rehman was not in the rally.

Rehman is considered to be a pro-Taliban cleric and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad. It is not known whether Rehman was present. Meetings are being organized across the country to mobilize supporters for the coming elections.

Bajur, once used to be a tribal region but now a district, has been a safe haven for Islamic militants until recent years when Pakistani military carried out massive operations to eliminate militancy from the tribal region. Militants still strike attacking security forces and civilians often.

___

Riaz Khan reported from Peshawar, Pakistan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged for fraudulent EBT use, police say
Man arrested for EBT fraud, worked at Marathon gas station, police say
Seth Walls, 19
19-year-old Millington murder suspect on the run
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with...
2nd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Ayed Khawaf (left) and Corey Chambers (right).
2 carjackers try to sell Mustang for $500 on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Department of State Seal
US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there
Melissa Lombana, 43, a high school teacher and mountain bike enthusiast, poses for a picture...
A boom in apartment construction is helping to curb rents but not all renters will benefit
All three grant winners will open their businesses just off Main Street
Three women-owned businesses open next month in Downtown Memphis
Three woman-owned buisnesses opening next month in downtown Memphis