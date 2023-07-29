Advertise with Us
Teachers’ union sues over law prohibiting race theory in Tenn. classrooms

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An organization that represents the welfare of Tenn. public school teachers is suing the state over the laws on race and gender being taught in the classrooms.

The lawsuit, which was officially filed on Tuesday of this week by the Tennessee Education Association, cites the biases that make the critical race theory law flawed and unconstitutional.

The law was born out of a heated, conservative push following the death of George Floyd and the national outcry that ensued.

Five teachers are at the forefront of the lawsuit, voicing their concerns that teachers feel undermined by the state’s laws.

The suit also points out that teachers are still confused when it comes to what they can and can’t discuss in the classroom setting.

This is the first active lawsuit against the state concerning the classrooms and race, gender theory.

