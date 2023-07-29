Plans to build crematorium in East Memphis residents upset; calling it disrespectful to Jewish neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memorial Park is one of the most well-known cemeteries in Memphis located in the heart of east Memphis and the heart of one of the highest concentrations of Jewish residents.

Residents say plans to build a crematorium would bring back some painful memories.

Rabbi Brett Oxman knew the neighborhood just off South Yates Road was the perfect neighborhood for him and his wife to retire in.

“A lot of young families with young children, older retirees like myself, pretty much-mixed community age-wise,” said Oxman.

He says on Fridays and Saturdays many of his neighbors walk to one of the 2 synagogues on the street

“This is potentially the highest concentration of Jewish Memphians,” said Oxman.

Action News 5 spoke to a number of residents in the area who say news of what one developer wants to build at Memorial Park Cemetery has got them up in arms.

In June of this year, an application was filed with the city’s division of planning to construct a 30 by 30 square foot cremation retort facility in the southern lot of the cemetery.

Developers wrote in the application that the crematorium would be in an ideal, remote location for maintenance purposes and keep it out of sight of visitors, but Rabbi Oxman says it’s in direct sight of his home.

“This is our house, we can sit up and maybe look down at the crematorium, walk out the front door, and watch the smoke and ash going up which I can’t begin to tell you how incredibly disturbing that is for Jewish families in a Jewish community,” said Oxman

.Oxman says his four grandparents were holocaust survivors, and approximately 6 million European Jews died in that era.

”It’s that image knowing that all the millions of Jews that were gassed and then thrown into the crematorium and went up the stacks in smoke and the ashes coming out, that’s what got people so upset,” said Oxman.

Oxman says he and his neighbors are also concerned about what living next door to a crematorium would do for their property value and health...

He’s asking the developer to consider moving the crematorium to the corner of Poplar and I-240, away from the residential neighborhood.

We reached out to the developer and the owner of Memorial Cemetery, but no one was available for comment.

A City of Memphis spokesperson said city engineering requires on-site detention for any runoff generated from the proposed structure.

The Land Use Control Board will hear this case on August 10, 2023.

