Man killed in shooting on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:38 p.m. on Summer Avenue near North Graham Street.

The victim was found and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The suspect was known by the victim, according to police.

