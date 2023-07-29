Advertise with Us
Man killed in shooting on Summer Avenue

MPD investigating a man killed in a shooting on Summer Avenue.
MPD investigating a man killed in a shooting on Summer Avenue.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:38 p.m. on Summer Avenue near North Graham Street.

The victim was found and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The suspect was known by the victim, according to police.

