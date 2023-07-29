Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:48 p.m. on Channel Avenue.

The victim was located and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect drove away in a black truck, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528 CASH.

