Man injured in South Memphis shooting
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting at 12:48 p.m. on Channel Avenue.
The victim was located and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect drove away in a black truck, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528 CASH.
